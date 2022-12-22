Njoku (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Saints after logging a full practice listing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku's practice reps were limited Tuesday and Wednesday, but the tight end's return to a full session Thursday has him ready to go for Saturday's contest. Through 11 games to date, Njoku has recorded a 51/551/3 stat line on 67 targets, a pace that keeps the 2017 first-rounder on the fantasy lineup radar this weekend, while facing a New Orleans defense that has allowed an average of 195.1 passing yards thus far.