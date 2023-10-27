Njoku (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The tight end sat out Wednesday's practice, but in the wake of consecutive limited sessions, Njoku -- who caught five of his nine targets for a season-high 54 yards in last weekend's win over the Colts -- has been cleared for Sunday. In six games to date, Njoku has recorded a 24-216-0 receiving line on 31 targets.