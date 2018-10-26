Njoku (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The knee issue that limited Njoku at practice earlier this week won't be enough to keep the tight end from handling his duties this weekend. Njoku has scored in his last two games and has clearly emerged as one of QB Baker Mayfield's preferred options in the Cleveland passing game. Over his last three outings, Njoku has combined for 17 catches (on 29 targets) for 176 yards and two scores.