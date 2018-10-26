Browns' David Njoku: Good to go this week
Njoku (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The knee issue that limited Njoku at practice earlier this week won't be enough to keep the tight end from handling his duties this weekend. Njoku has scored in his last two games and has clearly emerged as one of QB Baker Mayfield's preferred options in the Cleveland passing game. Over his last three outings, Njoku has combined for 17 catches (on 29 targets) for 176 yards and two scores.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Limited at practice to start week•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Scores in second straight game•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Scores first touchdown Sunday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Leads team in targets•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Five catches against Raiders•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Only two targets Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...