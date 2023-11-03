Njoku (ankle) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Njoku's practice participation trended in the right direction throughout the week, as he went from sitting out Wednesday to limited participation Thursday before gaining clearance for Sunday after Friday's full session. The tight end had a season-high 77 yards and a touchdown with PJ Walker under center last week against the Seahawks, but he'll be catching passes from returning starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) against the Cardinals.