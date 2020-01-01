Njoku's chances of sticking with the Browns improved after the organization parted ways with head coach Freddie Kitchens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kitchens and Njoku had "a couple differences," per the tight end, who was benched for Weeks 15 and 16 before playing just four of the offense's 54 snaps in a season-ending loss to the Bengals. Njoku missed 10 games with a wrist injury, but he was designated as one of the team's returnees from the injured list. Njoku was not immediately activated following his stint on the IL, which became a source of contention between the player and coach. When he eventually returned to action Week 14 against the Bengals, Njoku had a ball taken away from him on a play that was ruled an interception. That displeased Kitchens who eventually phased out the tight end. With Kitchens out of the picture, the Browns are expected to give the 2017 first-round draft pick a fresh look in 2020.