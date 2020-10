Njoku caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was Njoku's second week back from a knee and injury, and he had a season-high 40 percent of the offensive snaps (23 of 57). It's natural that he would get more usage during a game in which the Browns trailed early and were forced to throw. Njoku's considered more of a receiving threat at tight end than a blocker.