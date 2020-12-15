Njoku caught three of a season-high four targets for 45 yards in Monday's 47-42 loss to Baltimore.

Njoku was added to the starting lineup along with Harrison Bryant as Austin Hooper (neck) was inactive. The Browns threw more than usual Monday, and the tight end position combined for 10 targets, the most since Week 7 against Pittsburgh. When all three tight ends are healthy, a typical week has Hooper gobbling up the majority of snaps and targets. His neck injury is not considered serious, so he could return Week 15 against the Giants on Sunday night.