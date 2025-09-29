Njoku brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Joe Flacco completed less than half his 34 pass attempts and was consistently harassed by the Lions' defense, so Njoku's modest numbers weren't necessarily unexpected. The veteran tight end continues to split pass-catching opportunities with rookie position mate Harold Fannin, who saw double the number of targets Sunday. Njoku's totals were season lows across the board, leaving him to try and bounce back against a capable Vikings defense in a Week 5 matchup in London.