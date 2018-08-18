Njoku was unable to corral his lone target in Friday's preseason game against Buffalo.

Reportedly plagued by drops throughout training camp, Njoku responded with 46 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first week of the preseason. He had a six-yard catch wiped out by a penalty on the opening drive Friday, but he was otherwise awfully quiet despite playing 26 snaps. To be fair, the Browns had an 18:9 rush:pass ratio in the first half, with Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield combining for six completions and 22 passing yards. Njoku should get more opportunities in the third week of the preseason, and it can't hurt that his competition for pass-catching work, Seth DeValve, has missed the first two weeks of the exhibition slate with a quad injury. Njoku is well on his way to a starting job, with potential for an every-down role.