Njoku injured his knee during Sunday's contest against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per the report, Njoku sustained the injury on a one-yard touchdown catch with 14:24 remaining in the second quarter. Njoku then went directly to the locker room, and while he subsequently returned to the sideline, the tight end didn't immediately return to the game, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Look for added context once the Browns provide injury updates after Sunday's game, but it's worth noting that Njoku was managing a knee issue during practice this past week.