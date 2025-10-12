Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers that Njoku was forced out of the contest with a knee injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The Browns initially reported that Njoku was dealing with a thigh issue. Either way, the tight end's status will need to be monitored ahead of next weekend's game against the Dolphins. In the event that Njoku is sidelined further, Harold Fannin would be in line to see added TE targets, with Blake Whiteheart mixing in as well.