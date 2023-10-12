Njoku (hand/face) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After suffering burns to his face and hand in a home accident Sept. 29, Njoku proceeded to play two days later with a protective cover on his face, recording six receptions for 46 yards on seven targets in a 28-3 loss to the Ravens. Though he had the benefit of an extra week of rest while the Browns were on bye Week 5, Njoku may still be experiencing some discomfort. With consecutive absences from practice to begin Week 6 prep, Njoku will likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday for both the Browns and fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of playing Sunday versus the 49ers.