Browns' David Njoku: In line to play Week 14
Njoku (wrist) said he expects to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. "[The coaching staff] told me, that's the plan," Njoku said after Friday's practice.
Though he noted earlier Friday that Njoku was "healthy and ready to go" after missing the Browns' past 10 games, coach Freddie Kitchens was unwilling to commit to the tight end suiting up this weekend. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported shortly thereafter that the Browns do intend to bring Njoku back from IR, and the 23-year-old's own comments seem to support that. Since Njoku isn't returning from any sort of lower-body injury that would normally result in a player being eased back into action with a smaller workload, it's fair to expect him to step back into a starting role while taking on a normal snap count as he suits up for the first time since Week 2. The Browns should officially activate him from IR at some point before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
