Play

Njoku (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Njoku's deactivation Sunday is a coach's decision. In his absence, Demetrius Harris is slated to start at tight end for the Browns in Week 15.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories