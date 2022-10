Njoku was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Njoku caught all seven of his targets for 71 yards. In his absence Sunday, Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown are candidates to see added snaps. Njoku will look to bounce back from his ankle issue in time for Cleveland's Oct. 31 contest against the Bengals.