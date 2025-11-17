Njoku brought in one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore.

Njoku took a back seat to rookie tight end Harold Fannin -- as has been the case on numerous occasions this season -- resulting in the veteran's lowest reception total this season while tying his previous low in targets. The 31-year-old Njoku failed to extend his scoring streak to three games, highlighting how touchdown-dependent of an asset he has become following Fannin's emergence. Managers relying on Njoku will hope he gets back to his scoring ways against the Raiders next Sunday.