The Browns have placed Njoku (wrist) on IR, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Njoku having suffered a broken wrist, the Browns will send the tight end to IR, meaning that he must miss at least eight games before a potential designated-to-return scenario can come into play. In his absence, the team's tight end corps will feature Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown and Ricky Seals-Jones.