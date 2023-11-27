Njoku caught six of nine targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

He led the Browns in catches and receiving yards while tying Elijah Moore for the lead in targets. Njoku's volume and production have stabilized over the last six weeks, in part due to working with quarterbacks who can't stretch the field the way Deshaun Watson (shoulder) can, and he's posted a 32-330-2 line on 56 targets over that stretch. Whether rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) or PJ Walker is running the offense in Week 13 against the Rams, the tight end figures to be one of the top options again in a limited Cleveland passing attack.