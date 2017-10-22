Njoku caught two passes (five targets) for a team-high 58 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans

DeShone Kizer was unable to hook up with Njoku before being benched, but luckily for the rookie tight end, Cody Kessler had a habit of looking his way. The two connected for gains of 27 and 31 yards, with the latter setting up a game-tying field goal in the third quarter. Njoku has hauled in at least two passes in every game this season and has 10 targets over the past two weeks after having a total of 15 during games one through five.