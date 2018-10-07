Browns' David Njoku: Leads team in targets
Njoku caught six of 11 targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against the Ravens.
Njoku's team-high 11 targets also marked a career high for the second-year tight end, as quarterback Baker Mayfield constantly looked his way Sunday. Njoku's increase in targets could lead to more touchdowns, as Njoku has yet score this season after finding the end zone four times as a rookie in limited playing time in 2017. The Miami Hurricane product will look to continue his rapport with Mayfield next Sunday against the Chargers.
