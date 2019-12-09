Browns' David Njoku: Light impact in return
Njoku caught one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.
Njoku returned from the injured reserve list Sunday, playing for the first time since Week 2. The rust showed on the Browns' first series when a pass he appeared to catch was wrestled away from him as he fell to the ground and ruled an interception by Cincinnati linebacker Nick Vigil. He received the most targets of Cleveland's tight end while playing 21 snaps, second to Stephen Carlson (41 snaps). Other than the catch-turned-interception, Njoku's other most noteworthy play was a red zone target. His snap count should grow over the final weeks.
