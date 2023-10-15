Njoku (face/hand), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku is still recovering from burns to his face and hand from an accident that occurred at his home Sept. 29, but he proceeded to play just two days later in the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Ravens. Despite sitting out the Browns' first two practices following a Week 5 bye, Njoku was able to take a questionable tag into the weekend after practicing on a limited basis Friday. He appears to be trending in the right direction as a result, but his Week 6 status won't be made official until the Browns release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.