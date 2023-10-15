Njoku (face/hand), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Njoku suffered burns from an accident at his home last week but managed a limited practice session Friday. He appears to be trending in the right direction as a result, but his formal status will be unknown until roughly 90 minutes of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
