Coach Freddie Kitchens said he expects Njoku (wrist) to resume practicing with the team Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku wasn't on the field Monday for the Browns' workout, but the Browns are optimistic he'll be able to ramp up his activity as the week rolls along. Assuming Njoku does return to practice Wednesday, Cleveland would then have up to 21 days to evaluate the tight end for a return from injured reserve. Njoku is eligible to be reinstated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but his potential availability for that contest will likely hinge on how he looks in practice this week.