Njoku (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Confirmation on Njoku's availability is expected to arrive around 1:35 p.m. ET, when the Browns are slated to release their inactive list 90 minutes in advance of the game's kickoff. The Browns have consistently made use of three tight ends this season, but Njoku and Harrison Bryant both took a back seat to No. 1 option Austin Hooper in the wild-card win over the Steelers. Hooper played 90 percent of the offensive snaps in the victory and tallied seven receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, while Bryant and Njoku combined for one target and played 33 and 31 percent of the snaps, respectively.