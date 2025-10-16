Njoku (knee) is among several members of the Browns that could be moved before the NFL trade deadline, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

At 1-5 and seemingly in a transition season, Cleveland could be an active seller leading up the NFL trade deadline Nov. 4. Njoku's knee injury, which forced him to sit out Wednesday's practice, is not expected to keep him out for a significant period of time. That means the injury may not hinder the team's ability to trade him. The tight end is in the final year of his contract, which makes him attractive to potential suitors. Harold Fannin, a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been on the field nearly as much as Njoku and would take on a greater role if the latter is traded.