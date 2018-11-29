Browns' David Njoku: Limited again Thursday
Njoku (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The knee issue has resulted in Njoku carrying questionable designations into the Browns' past two games, but he's ultimately suited up on both occasions, reeling in all six of his targets over that span for 81 yards and a touchdown. The back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 13 suggest Njoku's knee is still an issue on some level, but he would likely be held out entirely if there was truly any concern about his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Texans. That said, Njoku may need to practice fully Friday to avoid another questionable tag this weekend.
