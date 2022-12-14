Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Njoku was listed as a limited practice participant for the first two days of practice in Week 14, just as he has been so far in Week 15, yet by Friday of Week 14 Njoku was removed from the Browns injury report entirely. Particularly given that he played 67 snaps and drew nine targets in Week 14, it can likely be assumed that Njoku will be ready for a three-down workload when the Browns face Baltimore on Saturday.
More News
-
Browns' David Njoku: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Finds end zone in return•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Ready to face Bengals•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Practice reps limited Thursday•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Looks good in limited practice•
-
Browns' David Njoku: Expected to play Sunday•