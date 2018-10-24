Browns' David Njoku: Limited at practice to start week
Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The second-year tight end apparently picked up a minor knee injury while catching four of six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. His ability to practice in any capacity at the beginning of the week is a good sign for his availability Week 8 against the Steelers. Njoku and Jarvis Landry have been doing the heavy lifting for Cleveland's passing game.
