Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Njoku continues to manage a knee issue, but as long as he's able to practice fully by Friday he'll be on track to approach Sunday's game against the 49ers without an injury designation. With just one catch (on two targets) over his last two games, a span in which fellow TE Harold Fannin has combined for six catches on 11 targets, Njoku profiles as a hit-or-miss Week 13 fantasy lineup option.