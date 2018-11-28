Browns' David Njoku: Limited by knee issue
Njoku (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The knee issue has resulted in Njoku being listed as questionable ahead of the Browns' past two games, but he's suited up on both occasions while playing normal snap counts. In the Browns' Week 12 triumph over the Bengals, Njoku bounced back from a three-game scoring drought with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The fact that he's beginning the Browns' Week 13 preparations on the field in any capacity suggests the injury won't put his status in much jeopardy for Sunday's game in Houston.
