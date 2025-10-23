Njoku (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku has now logged back-to-back limited practices to open Week 8 preparation, with head coach Kevin Stefanski having called the veteran tight end both "day-to-day" and "hopeful" to suit up Sunday on the road against New England. Unless Njoku is able to upgrade full practice activity Friday it sounds as though he'll carry an injury designation into the weekend. He sat out Cleveland's win over the Dolphins in Week 7 due to a knee injury sustained during the team's loss to Pittsburgh in Week 6.