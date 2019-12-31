Play

Njoku played four offensive snaps in Sunday's 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17.

Njoku was back on the active roster after being a healthy inactive the previous two weeks, but (now former) head coach Freddie Kitchens limited his exposure. With Kitchens no longer around, perhaps there is a path for Njoku to reclaim the starting tight end job. Cleveland never had a reliable third receiving option in 2019 beyond Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, so Njoku could fill a need in 2020. The 23-year-old tight end has one year left on the four-year deal he signed after the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories