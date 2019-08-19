Browns' David Njoku: Limited practice Monday
Coach Freddie Kitchens relayed that Njoku (knee) didn't have a helmet on Monday because of stitches on the back of his head, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Meanwhile, Njoku was able to do individual drills Monday, with the report adding that the tight end's knee is feeling better. There's been nothing to suggest that Njoku's Week 1 status is an any danger, but his availability for Friday's preseason game against the Bucs has yet to be clarified.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...