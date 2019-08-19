Coach Freddie Kitchens relayed that Njoku (knee) didn't have a helmet on Monday because of stitches on the back of his head, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Meanwhile, Njoku was able to do individual drills Monday, with the report adding that the tight end's knee is feeling better. There's been nothing to suggest that Njoku's Week 1 status is an any danger, but his availability for Friday's preseason game against the Bucs has yet to be clarified.