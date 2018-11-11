Browns' David Njoku: Limited to one catch
Njoku (knee/ribs) caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Falcons.
While the tight end was clearly limited by his injuries, his team still managed to pull out a surprising win, much to the delight of the home crowd. Njoku will get a much-needed opportunity to heal with Cleveland on bye in Week 11.
