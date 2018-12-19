Njoku (knee/thigh) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

A frequent flier on the injury report, Njoku hasn't actually come close to missing a game all season. After landing between four and six targets each of the past four games, he draws a Week 16 matchup with a soft Bengals defense that's allowed tight ends to catch 73 of 97 passes for 839 yards (8.6 YPT) and eight touchdowns. An upgrade to full practice participation Thursday and/or Friday would answer any questions about Njoku's status.

