Njoku (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku also opened Week 4 as a limited participant in practice before upgrading to full reps in time to suit up for Cleveland's 34-10 loss to Detroit, in which he secured two of three targets for 11 yards. He'll work to reprise a similar practice pattern and gain clearance for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings in London. Njoku and Harold Fannin have consistently split pass-catching reps at the tight end position this season, resulting in reduced fantasy value for both players. It's possible, at least, that the Browns' decision to bench Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel provides a spark on offense.