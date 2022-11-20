Njoku (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Njoku -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- is thus slated to rejoin the mix after missing the Browns' last two contests. Assuming no in-game setbacks, he should reclaim his key role in Cleveland's passing game, which has resulted in a 34/418/1 stat line (on 42 targets) through his first seven outings. Also available to log added TE snaps Sunday should Njoku be limited at all in his return are Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown, but when healthy Njoku is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option at his position.