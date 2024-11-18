The Browns listed Njoku as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland didn't hold a practice session one day after Sunday's 35-14 loss to New Orleans, but Njoku would have had his reps capped had the Browns taken the field. The Browns aren't likely to hold anything more than walk-through sessions or light practices Tuesday and Wednesday, but assuming Njoku is listed as either a limited or full participant on those days, he should be ready to play in Thursday's game against the Steelers. In the three games since Jameis Winston has taken over for Deshaun Watson (Achilles) as the Browns' starting quarterback, Njoku has strung together a 19-171-1 receiving line on 23 targets.