Njoku (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Two separate knee injuries have cost Njoku time this season, including a Week 13 absence, but he played 96 and 94 percent of offensive snaps the past two games en route to 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. The workload checks out and seemingly makes him a solid TE1 for fantasy, except that the Browns offense has struggled with QB Deshaun Watson and now faces some ugly weather in Cleveland this weekend unless forecasts drastically change. Projections as of Tuesday called for the type of wind and precipitation that would make it hard to confidently start any QBs, WR or TE in the game.