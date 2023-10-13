Njoku (face/hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku, who suffered burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident last week, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to re-take the field Friday. With that, it appears as though the tight end is now trending in the right direction, with Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram relaying that coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Friday that he's feeling good about Njoku being available Sunday.