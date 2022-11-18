Njoku (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram relays via coach Kevin Stefanski that Njoku -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- is progressing and will continue to be monitored over the next couple of days. Per Trotter, Njoku indicated that he feels optimistic about his chances of returning to action this weekend, and fortunately for those considering the tight end in Week 11 fantasy lineups, the Browns kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.