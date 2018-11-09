Njoku (knee/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

That Njoku practiced all week -- albeit in a limited capacity -- bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday. That said, those inclined to use him in Week 10 fantasy lineups will want to verify his status as the Browns' 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. If active, Njoku would be in line to remain a key cog in the Browns' Week 10 passing attack, after hauling in four of his five targets for 53 yards in the team's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs in Week 9.