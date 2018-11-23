Njoku (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Njoku, who practiced in a limited fashion to start the week, graduated to a full practice Friday, suggesting that he's trending in the right direction. That said, given that Njoku is one of one just two Cleveland players on the team's Week 12 injury report, the tight end's status is worth tracking in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Assuming he's plays this weekend, Njoku profiles as a bounce-back candidate while taking aim at a Cincinnati defense that tight ends have found a decent level of success against this season.