Njoku (knee) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As was the case last week, Njoku was limited Wednesday as he manages a knee issue. But the tight end's full listing Thursday paves the way for him to be available for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London, a context in which Njoku and fellow TE Harold Fannin should both see their share of targets from rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in his first regular-season start as a pro.