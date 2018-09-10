Browns' David Njoku: Logs heavy snap count
Njoku played 78 of 89 snaps (87.7 percent) in Sunday's 21-21 tie with Pittsburgh, catching three of seven targets for 13 yards.
Njoku limped off the field with an undisclosed injury at one point in the third quarter, but he made it back into the game and ultimately fell just shy of a 90 percent snap share. While the wealth of playing time was an encouraging sign, Njoku's struggles with holding onto the ball resurfaced as he dropped two of his seven targets in Sunday's game, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon. Despite the unimpressive performance, Njoku should get another shot at an every-down role in a Week 2 road game against the Saints.
