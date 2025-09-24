Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku logged a 76 percent snap share while catching five of his seven targets for 40 yards in the Browns' 13-10 win over Green Bay in Week 3, while fellow TE Harold Fannin was on the field for 64 percent of the team's snaps on offense en route to recording a 3-25-0 receiving line on four targets. It's possible that Njoku's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, but his presence on Cleveland's initial Week 4 injury report makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, nonetheless