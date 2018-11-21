Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Following the Browns' bye week, Njoku is no longer carrying a rib injury, but he continues to manage a knee issue that hasn't caused him to miss any games. Njoku has cooled off of late, but he's a bounce-back candidate in Week 12 versus a Cincinnati defense that tight ends have found a degree of success against this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories