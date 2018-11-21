Browns' David Njoku: Logs limited practice
Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Following the Browns' bye week, Njoku is no longer carrying a rib injury, but he continues to manage a knee issue that hasn't caused him to miss any games. Njoku has cooled off of late, but he's a bounce-back candidate in Week 12 versus a Cincinnati defense that tight ends have found a degree of success against this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...