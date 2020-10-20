Per a source, Njoku wants to be traded by the Nov. 3 deadline, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Njoku expressed the same desire to be traded during the offseason but rescinded the request in August. At this point, the Browns have been unwilling to trade him, but Njoku might be an attractive target for teams that could give Cleveland help at linebacker and in the secondary. The Browns rotate their three tight ends with Njoku and Harrison Bryant getting reps behind starter Austin Hooper; however, there is not a lot of production to be had for them as receivers, as Cleveland is a run-oriented team. In three games this season, Njoku has five catches on seven targets for 63 yards.