Njoku's playing status for Week 15 against Kansas City won't be determined until after he tests out his hamstring pre-game, and he remains questionable heading into Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Njoku didn't practice at all this week due to a hamstring issue but still has a chance to play after being given a designation of questionable. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect to know the veteran tight end's final status until about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, though there should be time to find a replacement if he doesn't play since Cleveland's contest begins at 1 PM ET. If Njoku doesn't suit up, Jordan Akins would likely serve as the Browns' top tight end.